Martyr’s kin gets Swasthya Sathi card after Abhishek visits family

balurghat: A week after the meeting with Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, a septuagenarian who belongs to the martyr’s family of Tebhaga Movement reportedly received Swasthya Sathi Card from the concerned South Dinajpur district administration.



According to an official source, Banerjee met the family members of those who died in the historic Tebhaga Movement on May 2 as part of his ‘Jana Sanjyog Yatra’ during his programme in South Dinajpur. One of their family members Chapiya Kol had sought help from him in terms of availing Swasthya Sathi Card.

Currently Kol lives with her son’s family and now they have a card.

The source also informed that as this was a special case, she was handed over the Swasthya Sathi Card on Monday with necessary assistance from the administration.

Kol said: “The Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee met us during his visit to South Dinajpur district to attend his party programme. He came here to meet us and asked for any support from him. I requested him for a Swasthya Sathi Card to avail the health facility from the state government. He assured me to do so as early as possible. He kept his promise as I received it on Monday by the District Magistrate of South Dinajpur Bijin Krishna.”

On May 2, Abhishek visited the Tebhaga Movement Martyr Memorial Site in Balurghat and paid homage to the brave farmers who sacrificed their lives in the great movement.

He also interacted with the family members of the martyrs and assured them of the party’s support at all times.