Martyrs’ Day: Trinamool Congress begins preparation for July 21 rally

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) state president Subrata Bakshi on Thursday visited the police outpost at Metro Channel and discussed several issues relating to the setting up of stage for July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally in Dharmatala.

The process of constructing the podium has already begun. Bakshi and other party leaders held a meeting with the senior Kolkata police officers regarding the construction of the stage. According to sources, two stages will be constructed on Chittaranjan Avenue. As the construction of the stage progresses, senior party leaders and senior police officers will visit the place from time to time to oversee the ongoing preparations.

Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee generally inspects the place on the eve of July 21 every year. Meetings to manage traffic will be held in the Kolkata police headquarters in Lalbazar from next week. The steel frame will be used to increase the load-bearing capacity of the stage.

Trinamool Congress already held a preparatory meeting for the July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally at its Bhawanipore office recently.

During this meeting, the party leadership issued specific guidelines for party workers and activists alike. Trinamool state president Subrata Bakshi had chaired the preparatory meeting.

It gave a clear idea of how to make preparations for the Martyrs’ Day rally which may be seen as a major event for the party ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections. According to party insiders, this year there may be a record footfall in Dharmatala.

It was learnt that all the district presidents of the party were directed to ensure that festoons and banners which would be put up in various places and also be carried by the party workers while marching towards the venue should only feature the photo of the party supremo Mamata Banerjee.

The party has also published the photo that will be featured on the posters and festoons.