Martyrs’ Day: State-run schools see low student turnout on Monday

Kolkata: Despite remaining open, government-aided and sponsored schools across Kolkata recorded extremely low student turnout on Monday.

While most private institutions had either declared a holiday or shifted to online classes in anticipation of traffic disruption due to the Trinamool Congress’ Martyrs’ Day rally, state-run schools remained open. Teachers reported for duty in most schools, but classrooms wore a deserted look, with only a handful of students managing to make it through the traffic chaos. At Park Institution in Shyambazar, only 70 to 75 students attended, roughly 10 per cent of the school’s total strength. “This is normal, as only students living nearby manage to attend, while others stay away due to transport difficulties,” said headmaster Supriyo Panja.

The Mitra Institution Bhawanipur Branch recorded 105 students in attendance out of a total enrolment of 1,184. Headmaster Raja Dey said the turnout was expectedly low due to traffic bottlenecks in the area. “Students from neighbouring localities like Hazra, Kalighat, and Bhawanipur, who could walk to school, turned up.

But those from Maheshtala, Batanagar, Metiabruz, Budge Budge, Garden Reach, Sonarpur, Joka, Thakurpukur and Subhashgram could not make it,” he added. Bethune Collegiate School also saw low attendance. “Around 50 students from the primary section and another 50 from the day section came today, out of a total strength of nearly 1,000,” said assistant mistress-in-charge Sabari Bhattacharya.

In contrast, the government-sponsored Multipurpose School for Boys, Taki House, reported a relatively better turnout. “Attendance was still low compared to a regular day, but around 1,100 students from the morning and day sections combined turned up,” said headmistress Swagata Basak. The school has a total enrolment of 2,500. “The primary section saw a higher turnout, while around 450 students attended in the day section,” she added.