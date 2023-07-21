Martyrs’ Day speech of Mamata to be screened in Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya & Goa

Kolkata: In the backdrop of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s speech on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day celebration on July 21 will be screened in Tripura, Assam, Meghalaya and Goa.



Trinamool Congress leaders in these districts are all set to highlight Banerjee’s message on Friday and the party’s national plans. Leaders in these states have prepared a plan to telecast Banerjee’s speech on screens at various places. Earlier, during Covid, Banerjee’s virtual speech was screened in several states. Besides the party supremo’s message, the party workers are also waiting to listen to what national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would be saying.

Giant screens have already been installed in several strategic locations in the city which include Shyam Bazar, Girish Park, Lake Town, Park Street, Esplanade, Chetla, Tollygunge, Hazra. Keeping the national perspective in mind, Banerjee’s speech will be telecast in the districts where Trinamool Congress is strengthening its organizational base.

According to Trinamool Congress leaders, the party has been expanding its base in other Indian states slowly but steadily. Keeping in mind its expanding national base, the party has decided to telecast the speeches of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee on giant screens in other states. Since 2011, when Trinamool Congress came to power in Bengal bringing an end to the 34-year Left Front rule, there were instances of people from other political parties joining Trinamool Congress in every Martyrs’ Day programme. In 2020 and 2021, it could not happen since the programme was conducted virtually. Speculations are rife in the political circles that this year the surprise will be a couple of heavyweight leaders from BJP joining the Trinamool.