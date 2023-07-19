Martyrs’ Day rally: TMC charter spl train from Alipurduar

TMC has chartered a special train with 20 coaches for supporters to attend the 21 July Martyr’s Day rally at Dharmatala in Kolkata. Bhaskar Majumder, the Alipurduar district general secretary of Trinamool, announced that the train would depart from the Alipurduar Junction station on Wednesday at 6.30 pm, heading for Sealdah. TMC workers and supporters will board the train from various stops along the route.

According to party sources, TMC Alipurduar aims to ferry 15,000 people from Alipurduar to Kolkata. All the candidates who won in the Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti, and Zilla Parishad elections will be present at the event.

Bhaskar Majumdar stated: “More than 15,000 people from Alipurduar district will be heading to Dharmatala. The enthusiasm among the people is at its peak following the massive victory in the Panchayat polls. This special train will depart from Alipurduar and pass through New Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri Road stations.” The railway has provided a composition of 20 coaches (GSLR-02, WGACCN-02, WGSCN-10, GS-6) for the train departing from Alipurduar Junction at 6.30 pm.

Every year, thousands of TMC workers and supporters from Alipurduar participate in the Martyr’s Day event.