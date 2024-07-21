Martyrs’ Day rally a ‘symbol of Bengal’s and country’s existence’, says Mamata

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee, fresh off her party’s resounding victories in both the Lok Sabha polls and recent Assembly by-elections, is set to captivate the historic rally on Sunday.nShe is expected to highlight the state’s transformative development schemes that have sparked significant socio-economic changes in the lives of millions of people in Bengal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also take part in the rally as well.

During the rally, Banerjee might also deliver a stern message to her party members, emphasising that the Bengal government will not be tarnished by the actions of a few individuals and that only those who genuinely work for the people will secure tickets for future elections. From the rally, she may lay enormous emphasis on the performance of the civic bodies across the state. This year’s July 21 Martyrs’ Day rally may script history in terms of crowd with party supremo herself terming it on Saturday as a “symbol of Bengal’s existence”.

While visiting the venue on Saturday evening, Banerjee said: “This rally is not only a political meeting. It symbolises Bengal’s and the country’s existence. It is a meeting to protect Bengal as a motherland.”

She continued: “The July 21 rally is meant to show respect to those who laid down their lives in the July 21, 1993 firing and others who sacrificed their lives during public movements. This event is meant to give thanks to Maa Maati Manush. We don’t organise anything except the stages. It is the spontaneous emotions of the people that bring them to the city from far-off places. Many come on foot as well. Nobody is a leader at this rally and everyone is a colleague to each other.”

She also appealed to the people to come and join the rally peacefully. “Be careful while travelling in buses and trains. Don’t lean any portion of your body outside the running train. Ask the bus drivers to drive slowly if necessary. Please maintain safety,” Banerjee urged her party workers.

The TMC supremo, during the rally, is likely to spotlight her party’s efforts in bolstering the nationwide unity of the Opposition parties, including challenging BJP’s influence in Bengal.

According to TMC sources, the party leadership, aligned with the national Opposition alliance INDIA bloc, is anticipated to unveil its strategy for the national stage.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC’s national general secretary, is slated to join the rally after a brief hiatus due to medical reasons. Martyrs’ Day rally would also commemorate the TMC’s electoral victories in the state.

“Tomorrow marks another 21st July! This day holds deep significance in Bengal’s history. On this day in 1993, the repressive CPI(M) regime brutally took the lives of 13 of our comrades. It remains a poignant milestone for us, celebrated annually as part of Bengal’s public ethos. We honour these martyrs with love and respect, along with all who sacrificed their lives for our nation and humanity,” Banerjee posted on X.

“We also observe this day as ‘Ma-Mati-Manush Divas,’ dedicating our democratic victories to the people of West Bengal. I invite all Bengalis to join us at Esplanade tomorrow for this Martyrs’ Day-cum-’Ma-Mati-Manush Divas’ event. Your participation will enrich our collective homage to the martyrs,” she added.

According to TMC sources, former BJP leader and TMC turncoat Sovan Chatterjee along with his friend Baisakhi Bandopadhyay who had quit the saffron camp during the 2021 Assembly polls over differences with the state BJP leadership are likely to rejoin the party at the rally. “There are expectations of new entrants, particularly from the BJP. Our leader will articulate the party’s policies and provide direction nationally and within the state,” a senior TMC leader said.

The TMC observes Martyrs’ Day annually on July 21 to commemorate the killing of 13 people in police firing during a Youth Congress rally against the Left Front government in 1993, when Mamata Banerjee was the state’s Youth Congress president. Despite forming her party in 1998, Banerjee has continued this tradition.

“Simultaneously we observe this day as ‘Ma- Mati- Manush Divas’, and dedicate our democratic electoral victories to the people of West Bengal. There lies another abiding significance of the day. As I wrote in a poem: 21st July is soaked with blood and tears. Tributes galore in remembrance of the martyrs,” Banerjee posted on X.