Martyrs’ Day event: TMC stresses on wall graffiti & party workers’ meetings in wards

Kolkata: With the preparations for Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Martyrs’ Day event continuing in full swing, the party’s state committee is learnt to have emphasised wall graffiti and party workers’ meetings while prohibiting the use of any individual leader’s image in campaign materials except for the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.



The event is going to be held on July 21 at the heart of the city at Esplanade.

A podium is already being constructed in front of Victoria House from where Mamata Banerjee is expected to address lakhs of her party workers and lay out in front of them the strategy that the party will adopt to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In the run-up to the event, the party has already kicked off a flurry of activities as a warm-up before D-Day.

It is learnt that the party’s state committee has issued instructions to all the workers which spell out the tasks that are to be taken up by them.

Particular focus has been laid on wall graffiti. At least two such wall graffiti must adorn the walls in every booth.

Further, banners and flexes have to be used for the campaign.

However, sources said that a slight alteration will be apparent in this year’s campaign materials since except for the party’s chairperson Mamata Banerjee and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, images of no other leaders can be used, it is learnt.

However, other party leaders will take the stage on July 21 at Esplanade to give speeches. The possible list of speakers includes Firhad Hakim, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Aroop Biswas, Indranil Sen, Babul Supriyo among others.

Additionally, TMC is learnt to have also ordered conducting party workers’ meetings in every ward, besides taking out rallies.

The update of such activities is to be sent to the district presidents regularly through Whatsapp. Every councillor, MLA needs to participate in these activities, it is learnt.

Party sources said that this time it is more special for the party since the recent Panchayat poll victory has once again proved that people are content with the development initiatives of the state government.

However, it was pointed out that instructions have already been reached to party workers to start gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and on July 21 Mamata will lay out the strategy.