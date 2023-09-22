Marriott set to kick off festivities with Rajasthani Food fest

Siliguri: As the festival season dawns, ‘Courtyard By Marriott Siliguri’ is all set to kick off the festivities with a grand Rajasthani Food Festival.



The celebration of flavours and traditions will commence on September 22 and continue till October 1, at Siliguri Kitchen.

The festival will showcase the finest Rajasthani dishes, carefully curated by our talented chefs, promising a gastronomic experience like no other.

The festival will feature a Special Rajasthani Chef Kan Singh, who will be travelling from Rajasthan to bring the authentic flavours and traditional recipes of the royal land. The culinary collaboration promises an exceptional dining experience, offering guests a chance to taste the true essence of Rajasthan.

Following this royal feast, a grand ‘Durga Puja Maha Bhoj’ would be held at Courtyard By Marriott Siliguri, where an exquisite array of traditional Bengali dishes would offer a blend of taste and tradition.

The festivities will culminate with a lavish Diwali celebration with ‘Diwali by Marriott’, illuminating hearts and bringing people together for a memorable evening of lights, laughter, and delicious culinary delights.