Married couple kills 2.5-yr-old son, later commits suicide

Kolkata: In a tragic incident, a married couple committed suicide after killing their 2.5-year-old son on Tuesday in Haltu of Kasba.

According to sources, the deceased Somnath Roy (40), Sumitra Roy (35) along with their son were found dead inside their residence at Purbally of Haltu. Local people found Sumitra and Somnath hanging from the ceiling and the body of their minor son was found tied to Somnath’s body. During probe, police found a suicide note written on the wall of their room. After sending the bodies for autopsy, cops started questioning the family members.

Meanwhile, the father of Sumitra alleged that Somnath’s maternal uncle used torture his daughter and son-in-law for several years ovevsome issues related to the property. However, it was also found that Somnath was going through a financial crunch recently. The deceased youth was an auto driver by profession. Somnath’s grandfather was a freedom fighter. After his death, Somnath’s grandmother used to receive the pension. After her death, the unmarried aunt of Somnath used to receive the pension. As Somnath is also one of the stakeholders of the property, his uncle identified as Pradip Kumar Ghosal allegedly used to put pressure on him to leave the house.

Later, Sumitra’s elder sister, Suparna Bhowmik lodged a complaint at the Kasba Police Station alleging that Pradip and his wife Nilima Ghosal used to torture Somnath and her sister. Based on the complaint, police registered a case on charges of abetment of suicide, criminal conspiracy, common intention, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Later, Pradip and Nilima were arrested. Meanwhile, father of Sumitra, Biswajit Bhowmik lodged a separate complaint alleging that his daughter and son-in-law along with their son were murdered. Police also registered a murder case against unknown accused based on the complaint of Biswajit. The probe is underway.