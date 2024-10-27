Married couple found dead at home

Kolkata: A married couple was found dead inside their house at Chandaneswar in Bhangar on Sunday morning.

On Sunday morning, the couple identified as Mosharaf Peyada (50) and his wife Shahanara Bibi (46) were found dead inside their house. While Mosharaf was lying on the floor, Shahanara was found hanging from the ceiling. Several stab injuries were found on Mosharaf ‘s body. Police also spotted traces of blood outside their residence.

The couple’s daughter reportedly claimed that her parents were murdered by some miscreants. However, she was unable to name anyone. Cops from the Kolkata Police’s Homicide section visited the spot. Police however, are trying to find out whether Shahanara committed suicide after murdering Mosharaf.

The deceased couple’s daughter reportedly claimed that she interacted with them on Saturday night over a video call. She also claimed that there was no dispute between her parents. Police are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.