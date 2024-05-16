Marks of over 5K students revised

Kolkata: The results of the major part of Tatkal Post Publication Review (PPR) and Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) in connection with Higher Secondary exam 2024, saw significant changes in the marks obtained by students with marks of 5459 getting revised.

The merit list of 58 students ranked among the top 10 has witnessed 12 new entries while another three students already in the merit list improved their ranks. A total of PPR and PPS were applied for “22836 subjects and the total results processed was 22138”, according to the Council. Ankit Pal of Kenduadihi High School in Bankura who had ranked 5 has jumped to rank 3, Abhra Kishore Bhattacharjee of Hooghly Collegiate School improved his rank from 6 to 5. Bristi Pal of Chinsurah Balika Bani Mandir in Hooghly has advanced to 7th rank from 9th.

The dozen new entries in the merit list have taken the total number of students in the top ten from 58 to 70. Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya (Residential) has contributed the maximum to the changed merit list with 4 new entrants.

Sagnik Chakraborty has ranked 8 by securing 489 while Shaswata Mondal, Prados Chatterjee and Adrij Dolai have stood 10th by securing 487. Six students from the Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya (Residential) were already on the merit list.

Now, with another 4 entries, 10 students from the school have made it among the top ten list. The other students securing place on merit list are Sagnik Kumar De from Hooghly Collegiate School ranking 8, Trisha Kundu from Tanadighi High School in 9th spot, Shreyashre Ghosh of Shiras R.G High School in 9th place, Rupayan Dey from Midnapore Collegiate School in West Midanpore also in 9th spot.

Kaushiki Sarkar of Gazole Sewchand Parameshwari Vidyamandir of Malda, Debapriya Dutta of Nirole High School in East Burdwan, Joydip Samanta of Balurghat High School in South Dinajpur and Debarghya Banerjee of Madhutati High School of Purulia have all barged to the 10th rank.