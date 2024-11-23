Marks discrepancies found in another paper at JU

Kolkata: Several discrepancies in marks were found in another paper’s answer scripts of Jadavpur University’s (JU) Journalism and Mass Communication MA students. The anomalies in marks were found when JU officials rechecked the answer scripts for all papers of Semester I and II on Friday, in response to student demands.

Of the 10 total theory papers for the first year, one had already been checked. The remaining nine were reviewed on Friday by the head of the department, Partha Sarathi Chakraborty, along with Joydeep Mukherjee, dean of interdisciplinary studies, law & management (ISLM) faculty and Imankalyan Lahiri, international relations professor, in the presence of student representatives.

The rechecking uncovered that several students’ Radio Practical scores in the ‘Electronic Media: Radio and Television’ paper of semester I had been abnormally reduced. “In several answer scripts, higher marks given were struck down to be replaced with lower marks. For example, 15 marks were struck down and replaced with 3 marks. Normally, one or two marks variation is acceptable, but such a large variation is an abnormality,” said an official of JU. The findings were forwarded to the vice-chancellor (V-C) of the university. Following the fresh findings of discrepancies, the students started agitating, demanding the suspension of two professors of the university. “The V-C has promised us that by Monday, show-cause letters will be issued,” said a student of Mass Communication. “We are taking every possible step from our side. But as the exam is a confidential matter, I will not be able to say much,” said Bhaskar Gupta, interim V-C of JU.

The issue first came to light earlier this week when students from the 2023-2025 batch of the Mass Communication department discovered that marks for a Semester II paper had been awarded without their answer scripts being evaluated. Subsequent rechecks also revealed irregularities in the internal exam marks for several Semester II papers.