Markets pick momentum after running dry for the past few days due to incessant downpour

Kolkata: After rain dampened the Puja shopping mood for the past few days, shop owners found hope again as several markets have decided to remain open for extended hours to tackle the festive rush.



Usually the market hubs like Gariahat, Hatibagan, New Market, among other places remain flooded with people shopping for clothes, jewellery and other items ahead of Durga Puja. However, the last week went dry for the shopkeepers as heavy downpour took place in the city and suburbs forcing people to stay indoors.

The vendors in some of these shopping hubs keep their stores open till 11 pm on most days ahead of Puja but to compensate for the lost days due to rain, they have decided to extend their timings depending on the buyers rush during weekends.

According to a vendor in New Market, the footfall of shoppers had suddenly dropped in the past few days because of the heavy rainfall but from Friday onwards the momentum seemed to have picked up.

The vendors are expecting huge crowds on the weekends as the Durga Puja nears.

The Metro official stated that they are prepared to handle the crowd in different stations which are near the shopping hubs. They have opened additional booking counters at all stations to manage the rush. Adequate tokens and Smart Cards have been provided at the booking counters to meet any extra demand. Metro users are being constantly requested to use the ‘Metro Ride Kolkata’ app for recharging their Smart Cards as well as book QR Code Based Tickets while travelling

in the East-West Corridor, to avoid queues.

Shoppers also like to frequent Hatibagan area and Shyambazar Metro Station helps them to reach there easily, official said, while adding that Kalighat Metro Station is being frequented by Gariahat-bound shoppers.

Metro stations, including Dakeshineswar, Dum Dum and Kavi Subhash have become a hotspot for suburban residents who are travelling to the markets in the city to complete their shopping for Durga Puja on time. Starting from September 23 till October 15, Metro Railway has increased the services during Saturdays and Sundays in the North-South Metro corridor.