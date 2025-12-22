Markets, Malls see surge in sales as Christmas magic unfolds

Kolkata: As the winter chill deepens, the aroma of freshly baked plum cakes has begun to fill the air. The jingle bells have been dusted once again, ready to echo through the corners of this old city. Kolkata, the City of Joy, is all set to welcome the festive week of Christmas and New Year with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

Shopping hubs across the city are bustling with customers as festivities draw closer. From New Market to Acropolis Mall, the spirit of Christmas is unmistakable. In Gariahat, winter wear seller Babu Sahoo said: “The crowd has been coming in large numbers since mid-December. Sales may be slightly lower than last year, but they are steady for now.”

Echoing similar sentiments, a New Market trader dealing in boho clothing and handicraft items noted a seasonal surge. “We see a rise in customers at this time every year. Along with the Christmas crowd, many foreigners also visit Kolkata during this period. Overall, Christmas sales have started firmly,” the seller said.

Retailers point out that after Durga Puja, December emerges as one of the most significant shopping seasons of the year. With consumers in a cheerful and celebratory mood, spending patterns tend to loosen, whether for refreshing wardrobes or indulging a little more than usual. As 2025 draws to a close, several brands have further boosted the festive cheer by announcing end-of-season sales ahead of schedule, leading to strong weekday footfall at shopping centres across the city. Acropolis Mall, dressed in a special Christmas avatar, has become a major attraction. Children are seen joyfully interacting with Santa Claus, while Christmas-special events add to the excitement.

“We have registered around 14 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year. Key attractions and brands such as Simba and Timezone are performing particularly well,” said Subhadip Basu, Corporate GM – Retail & Hospitality, Merlin Group. He added that while travellers are gearing up with winter essentials at specialised stores, food courts and fine-dining restaurants are also clocking impressive sales.

Overall, the festive buzz sweeping across Kolkata reflects a city in celebratory stride, where tradition meets modern retail energy.