Markets in Malda see early litchi arrivals amid low yield, high prices

Malda: The much-awaited summer delight, litchi, has started appearing in different markets in Malda. However, this year’s litchi harvest is significantly lower than usual, causing concern among farmers and driving prices upward. Unfavourable weather conditions, including intense heat and unpredictable storms, have led to substantial fruit drop, reducing the overall yield.

Traditionally, bustling markets brim with different varieties of litchi from mid-May to mid-June. This Saturday, early batches of the “Guti” variety began arriving, although the fruits are still in their ripening stage. Many litchis available in the market are greenish and smaller in size. Traders say that in the hope of fetching higher prices, many orchard owners are selling the fruit before it fully ripens. Farmers are calling this year an “off-year” for litchis. A visit to several orchards revealed sparse fruit production, with many trees bearing little or no fruit. Some areas with relatively better output include Karari Chandpur, Khas Chandpur, Sultanpur, Silampur, Alipur, Jadupur, Mojompur, and Shershahi of Kaliachak. Yet, even in these regions knoen for huge production of the fruit, the yield is reported to be less than half of the usual. Farmer Maidul Sheikh shared his experience, stating, “This year, due to the intense heat during the flowering stage, many litchis dropped prematurely. Still, we’re hopeful that the low yield will result in better prices for the fruit.”

According to Abdul Khalek, a trader at Baishnabnagar market, the current litchis lack the full sweetness expected during peak season. “Most litchis now are a bit under-ripe. But within a week, the Bombai variety will hit the market. These litchis are larger and much sweeter in taste,” he said. Currently, Khalek sells around 5,000 to 6,000 litchis daily and hopes to sell over 10,000 a day during peak season. At Lakshmipur market, local buyer Moklesur Rahaman purchased 100 Guti litchis for Rs 350.

“They’re not fully sweet yet, but I’m buying them because my mother and young daughter wanted some,” he explained. Notably, the highest litchi production in the district occurs in Kaliachak Block 1.

The District Horticulture Department is working to expand cultivation, with total litchi farming land now reaching around 1,500 hectares. Deputy Director of Horticulture, Samanta Layek, confirmed the off-year trend but noted that this year’s Guti variety has performed better than Bombai variety in terms of quality. Despite reduced production, he expressed optimism that farmers will still benefit from higher market rates.