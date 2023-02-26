Market maintenance fees: KMC mulls to change revenue model

kolkata: In the wake of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) finding its hands tied in carrying out urgent repair work of the Ramlal Bazaar Municipal market building due to a shortage of funds, the civic body is planning to change its revenue model in a bid to increase collection of monthly maintenance fees from the municipal markets.



KMC councillor Arijit Das Thakur brought to attention that KMC’s Ramlal Bazaar in the Haltu area under the civic body’s ward 106 is dilapidated, posing a risk of collapse. The market is both old and famous.

The market building also houses offices of KMC solid waste management and health departments.

The councillor said the building’s structural condition is in a precarious state.

Thakur said most of the pillars have developed wide cracks.

“Presently, three pillars and three cantilevers support the entire market building. The electric wiring is in a dangerous condition. Due to lack of maintenance, the toilets remain unusable,” he said.

He further added that he had written to the member Mayor–in–Council (MMIC) of the market department, Amiruddin Bobby on April 4, 2022, requesting KMC to carry out repair works. He had also conveyed the same to the municipal commissioner, he confirmed.

However, Thakur said the biggest challenge is funding. “To carry out repairs of an entire market, funds are required but in most of the markets, the collection of monthly maintenance fees has been poor. This fee comprises a major part of KMC revenues and presently there are huge dues in the payment of maintenance fees,” Thakur said.

He advised that the current maintenance model is not sustainable and KMC must switch to a present-day retail trade monthly maintenance scheme.

Thakur proposed that KMC get a structural health audit of the Ramlal Bazaar done by an institution and implement urgent repairs to avoid a tragedy.

Commenting on the same, MMIC Amiruddin Bobby admitted the threat that looms over the market. He said it needs urgent repair work. The market situated over an area of 616 sqm houses several stalls. He said an estimated Rs 73,13,445 would be required for the repairs but maintenance fee collection has been Rs.1,93,000 in a year. “We would need to discuss the matter and take a policy-level decision,” he said. It is learnt that the MMIC is scheduled to make an inspection visit to the market soon.