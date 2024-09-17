‘Market complex for financially weaker  sections to be built’

SILIGURI: In a bid to generate employment for economically disadvantaged individuals, the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad (SMP) is constructing a new market complex in the SMP office premises. The complex, comprising 18 stalls, is being built on approximately 5 ‘kattha’ of land adjacent to the main SMP office building, located in Ward 12 of Siliguri. With a budget of Rs 40 lakh, the construction of the stalls is expected to be completed within the next two months, with plans to inaugurate the complex soon after the Durga Puja celebrations.

According to Arun Ghosh, the sabhadhipati of SMP, the stalls will be available for rent to individuals from financially weaker sections. “Initially, we are constructing 18 separate stalls with tin roofs. If this model proves successful, we will consider building a permanent structure,” Ghosh stated. Each stall will cover an area of 120 square feet and will come with dedicated parking space. Ghosh also emphasised that the stalls will be allocated strictly to those who are financially disadvantaged. “No established businessman or salaried individuals will be eligible. We will verify all documents thoroughly before allotting the stalls,” he added. Applications for the stalls will be accepted online, with certain terms and conditions to be met by applicants. While it has not yet been decided what kind of products will be sold at the stalls, there are plans to relocate the street vendors who currently sell items, including food, outside the SMP office.

This move is expected to resolve the traffic congestion issue caused by hawkers operating on the roadside.

The initiative highlights SMP’s commitment to inclusive development, aiming to provide livelihood opportunities to those in need while organising local business activities in a more structured manner.