Marishda: Four persons killed in road accident

Kolkata: Four persons were killed in a road accident at Marishda in East Midnapore in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to sources, a woman identified as Koyel Singh (35) was going towards Kolaghat in a car along the National Highway (NH) 116B, commonly known as Digha-Nandakumar highway from Digha. At the same time, three youths riding a motorcycle were moving towards Digha from Contai. While passing through the Khoripukuria area under jurisdiction of Marishda Police Station, a head-on

collision took place between the car and the motorcycle. After the collision, the car driver lost control and the vehicle toppled while the motorcycle also skidded off the main carriageway. A few local residents who heard the sound of the collision came out and saw three youths lying in a pool of blood.

Immediately, the police were informed. After a while, cops rushed the injured

persons, including the car driver, to a local hospital where the motorcycle riders and the woman were declared brought dead. However, the car driver suffered a fracture on his hand.

It is alleged that none of them were wearing helmets. Also, coos suspect that the car’s speed was also more than the permissible limits which is why the driver failed to control it after the collision. A probe has been started.