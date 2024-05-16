Marishda: 4 killed as car collides head-on with bus

Kolkata: Four persons were killed in a tragic road accident on Thursday morning at Marishda in East Midnapore after a head-on collision took place between a bus and a four-wheeler.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the deaths and said that the state government would provide compensation to next of kin of the deceased as per the policy of the state government.

On her X handle Banerjee posted: “I am saddened to know that four people were killed in a road accident in Marishda, East Medinipur this morning. I offer my sincere condolences to the families, relatives, friends of the victims. District administration will extend all necessary help and will take all sorts of measures.

The state government will also provide financial compensation to the families of the victims. I once again offer my condolences to the bereaved. Remember, the state government is on your side.”

According to sources, four persons from Nadia were going to Digha along the National Highway (NH)-116B on Thursday morning. Around 7 am, while passing through the Daisai bus stand area, the car driver is suspected to have lost control and collided head-on with a bus that was coming from Digha. The impact of the collision was so massive that about half of the car went under the bus.

Local people who saw the accident initially tried to rescue the passengers of the car but failed. Later, police used gas cutters to cut through the metal body of the car to rescue the passengers. The driver of the bus has been detained and the bus has been seized for further probe.