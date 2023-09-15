Marijuana worth Rs 6.50L seized, 3 held

Kolkata: Kolkata Police nabbed three drug racketeers and seized a huge quantity of marijuana from outside the Sealdah Railway Station on Wednesday night.



According to police, acting on a tip-off, cops from the Narcotics Cell of the Detective Department, Kolkata Police kept a strict vigil in and around the Sealdah Station. In the evening, three suspects were spotted near the prepaid taxi booth. When they were about to book a taxi, cops intercepted them.

Initially, the accused youths refused to allow the cops in plain clothes to search their luggage, but later they were compelled to open their bags.

During the search of the three trolley bags and one backpack, police found 30 blocks of marijuana weighing about 63.724 kg which is worth around Rs 6.50 lakh. The blocks were split in all the luggage.

Later the trio was detained and taken to the Entally Police Station where a case was registered against them and finally, the accused persons were arrested around 11:40 pm.

They are being grilled to find out from where they had procured such a huge quantity of marijuana and where it was destined.