Marigold cultivation brings profit to South Dinajpur farmers

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur, known largely for paddy, jute, wheat and mustard cultivation, is witnessing a promising shift toward marigold farming.

Over the past year, farmers across various blocks have begun cultivating marigolds and are reaping significant profits. With declining market prices for traditional crops and rising cultivation costs, many farmers have been exploring alternative options. A few years ago, several cultivators decided to try marigolds on small plots, sourcing saplings from Ranaghat in Nadia.

The flowers are planted in Ashwin after land preparation, with an expenditure of around Rs 13,000 per bigha. Good yield often fetches double the investment, making it more profitable than paddy, wheat, jute or maize. High winter demand for marigolds during festivals and events further boosts income.

Bishnupada Sarkar, a marigold farmer from Kumarganj block, said: “I had very little land of my own. I even took extra land on lease and planted marigold saplings purchased at 25 paise each. I started selling flowers from the first week of Agrahayan. I spent around Rs 12,000–13,000 per bigha, and the entire amount came back within a month. Many farmers in my area have now started following this cultivation, seeing my results.”

According to the district agriculture department, several government schemes are available to support farmers opting for alternative crops.