‘March to Nabanna’ must follow HC order, says police

Kolkata: State police on Friday made it clear that the ‘March to Nabanna’ protest scheduled for Saturday must be conducted peacefully and in line with

Calcutta High Court directives.

At a press conference, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim, ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, and Howrah Police Commissioner Praveen Kumar Tripathi said two designated locations—Santragachhi New Bus Stand and Rani Rashmoni Avenue—have been earmarked for the protest.

They added that no gatherings will be allowed around Nabanna, where prohibitory Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) has been imposed.

At the press conference, ADG Supratim Sarkar and ADG Jawed Shamim stated that none of the organisers of Saturday’s protest had contacted the police. Learning from last year’s Nabanna march, police reached out to several individuals previously involved, but those contacted denied any involvement in the upcoming protest.

With no clear point of contact, both state police and Kolkata Police have issued public appeals—through social and traditional media—urging protestors to follow Calcutta High Court directives and cooperate with the police.

“It is our request to those participating in the protest to conduct their programme peacefully,” said ADG Supratim Sarkar. “As per the High Court order, maintaining peace and safeguarding government and public property is a citizen’s responsibility and must be upheld. Any violation of the order will invite stringent penal action,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma said that an organisation named Abhaya Mancha had sought permission to hold a rally at Kalighat on Saturday, but the request was denied due to security concerns. Instead, the group has been allotted an alternative route for their protest—from College Square to the Shyambazar five-point crossing. In the evening, Kolkata Police on social media platforms had posted: “This is to inform all concerned that, in compliance with the kind orders of the Division Bench of the Hon’ble Calcutta High Court, two places have been earmarked for the proposed ‘Nabanna Abhijan’ programme tomorrow: one at Santragachi Bus Stand under Howrah Police Commissionerate, and the other at Rani Rashmoni Avenue in the Kolkata Police area. Prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS have been promulgated in areas adjoining Nabanna, and any assembly therein will be deemed illegal.

As clearly laid down by the Hon’ble High Court, the programme must remain peaceful and must not cause any harm to the police, Government authorities, or public property. Organisers are requested to conduct their protest programme peacefully at the two designated locations

mentioned above. Any violation of lawful instructions will be sternly dealt with.”