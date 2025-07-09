March by non-teaching staff to Nabanna stopped by police

Kolkata: Hundreds of non-teaching staff in schools in Bengal, who started a march to the state secretariat Nabanna on Tuesday demanding job reinstatement, were stopped by the police around 3 km ahead of their destination, officials said.

The agitating Group C and Group D employees demanded an appointment with the Chief Minister or Chief Secretary.

The police stopped them under the Bankim Setu in Howrah district. Their demand for an appointment with the CM or the Chief Secretary was rejected. “We had submitted a questionnaire to the government on July 3 over the crisis that has resulted in our job loss. We hold the government responsible for our plight.

We expect that our Chief Minister or, in her absence, the Chief Secretary will reply to our questions and we are holding this march to meet them at Nabanna,” said Bikram Poley, spokesperson of eligible non-teaching staff rights forum.

“The police are now telling us that a representative of the government will meet us at Nabanna, but the CM or the CS won’t be around. We do not accept that. We will continue to agitate here till our demand is met,” he added.