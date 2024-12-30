March 2025: Jaldapara prepares for comprehensive rhino census

Alipurduar: Jaldapara National Park is set to conduct its rhino census after a gap of four years, scheduled for March 5 and 6, 2025. The Forest department is optimistic that the number of one-horned rhinos in the park will surpass the 300-mark based on projections from the

last census in 2021.

Parveen Kaswan, Divisional Forest Officer of Jaldapara, highlighted the scale and significance of the operation: “Jaldapara National Park, the crown jewel of rhino conservation in Bengal, will undertake a synchronised census across all rhino-bearing ranges. This large-scale exercise, approved by the Chief Wildlife Warden, aims to provide an accurate and updated count of the park’s thriving One-Horned

Rhinoceros population.”

The operation will involve over 200 participants, including forest staff, NGO representatives, researchers and local stakeholders, who will receive comprehensive training on March 3 and 4, 2025. The synchronised enumeration will minimise errors, such as double counting and ensure a precise population estimate. To maintain transparency, environmental volunteers and rhino experts will participate alongside forest workers.

Advanced technology will play a crucial role in this monumental effort. GPS-enabled devices, GIS-based mapping, and digital data recording will be employed, along with DNA sampling of rhino droppings to enhance the data’s reliability.

Departmental elephants will navigate dense grasslands and remote areas to ensure

comprehensive coverage of rhino habitats. The last census in 2021 recorded 292 rhinos within Jaldapara’s 216.51 square kilometer area, reflecting successful conservation initiatives.

However, experts have raised concerns about the nearly equal male-to-female ratio among rhinos. Ideally, there should be three females for every male rhino to maintain social harmony.

The current imbalance has led to increased competition among males, resulting in at least five fatalities over the past four years due to fights over mates. Several rhinos have also sustained injuries, forcing them to leave the area.