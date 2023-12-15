MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Marathon to affect city traffic on Sunday
Bengal

Marathon to affect city traffic on Sunday

BY Team MP15 Dec 2023 6:09 PM GMT

Kolkata: The traffic movement in and around the Esplanade area will be suspended till 1 pm on Sunday in connection with a marathon organised by a private organisation.

According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, movement of all types of vehicles will be suspended along the Red Road from 12 am on Saturday till 1 pm on Sunday.

Starting from 4:30 am on Sunday, traffic movement along 19 roads including Mayo Road, Casuarina Avenue, Queensway, Kidderpore Road, Lovers Lane, Kingsway, Strand Road, Dufferin road, Outram Road and Commissariat road will be suspended.

Starting 6 am, till the completion of marathon traffic movement on 25 roads, including J L Nehru Road, Park Street, R R Avenue, Rowdon Street and several others will be suspended as and when necessary. Movement of vehicles during the said period will be diverted from several

other roads.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X