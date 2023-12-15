Marathon to affect city traffic on Sunday

Kolkata: The traffic movement in and around the Esplanade area will be suspended till 1 pm on Sunday in connection with a marathon organised by a private organisation.



According to a notification published by the Kolkata Police, movement of all types of vehicles will be suspended along the Red Road from 12 am on Saturday till 1 pm on Sunday.

Starting from 4:30 am on Sunday, traffic movement along 19 roads including Mayo Road, Casuarina Avenue, Queensway, Kidderpore Road, Lovers Lane, Kingsway, Strand Road, Dufferin road, Outram Road and Commissariat road will be suspended.

Starting 6 am, till the completion of marathon traffic movement on 25 roads, including J L Nehru Road, Park Street, R R Avenue, Rowdon Street and several others will be suspended as and when necessary. Movement of vehicles during the said period will be diverted from several

other roads.