Many wait for news of missing loved ones, survivors in trauma

Jalpaiguri/ Cooch Behar/ Siliguri: After days of uncertainty, the news of Tarun Roy and Siva Roy’s death finally reached their family members on Sunday. However, there are many still missing from the North Bengal region in the Odisha train accident — a reminiscent of the grim Gaisal train accident of Bengal. The shadow of sorrow and uncertainty has enveloped the families of the victims.



On Friday, Sailen Roy, Tarun’s brother-in-law, had embarked on a journey with him from Maynaguri on the 12841 Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express train bound for Chennai that had met with the accident.

Shailen Roy miraculously survived the accident. Despite Shailen’s desperate search throughout Saturday, scouring every corner, Tarun remained untraceable.

Finally, on Sunday, overwhelmed with worry, Shailen came face to face with the harsh reality. The district administration delivered the devastating news of Tarun’s demise to their home in Maynaguri.

Nirpen Roy, Tarun’s father, said: “Tarun used to work as a car driver in Tamil Nadu. He came home for a few days. Before going back to work, he said he would return soon. But that won’t ever happen.”

Shiva Roy from Dinhata Nigamnagar and Jisan Alam from Dinhata Okrabari in the Cooch Behar remained missing, leaving their families in anguish. Lakhsmi Roy, Shiva’s mother, anxiously awaited her son’s return. Instead, she received a message from the administration on Sunday evening that her son had passed away.

She recounted their last conversation: “On the day of the accident on Friday, I spoke to Shiva over the phone around 5 pm, but since then, I was unable to contact him. His mobile phone was switched off. My brother-in-law went to Baleswar to search for Shiva. On Sunday we received news of his death”

Abdul Kader, the father of Jisan Alam, said: “Jisan had been working in Chennai for three months. He was supposed to return home on Saturday. Since Jisan’s mother spoke to him the night before, his mobile phone has been switched off, and we have not been able to contact him. We are praying that he returns safely.”

Amidst the devastating news, there was a glimmer of hope as two survivors from the Odisha train accident, Gopal Biswas and Biki, safely returned to Siliguri on Saturday. Hailing from Kawakhali Bazar, Siliguri, they had ventured to Bangalore in search of work.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday briefing media persons on the train tragedy announced that there are at least 62 persons dead in West Bengal. 206 persons are admitted to different hospitals in West Bengal and 73 to hospitals in Odisha.

As many as 56 persons have been released from different hospitals in Odisha.

About 182 bodies have not been identified.