Many shanties feared gutted in Howrah fire

Howrah: Several shanties were feared to have been gutted in a major blaze in Howrah on Tuesday, fire officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties so far, they said. The fire broke out in the Ichapur area and spread to a nearby slum, the officials said.

A total of 12 fire tenders brought the blaze under control after about three hours, they said. State Fire department minister Sujit Bose reached the spot and said an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause

of the blaze.