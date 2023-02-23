Many hurt after howrah-amta local train derails

kolkata: Several passengers suffered injuries after an Howrah-Amta local derailed while entering Maju Railway Station on Thursday afternoon. The injured passengers were treated and discharged from more than one hospital. South Eastern Railway authorities claimed that only two persons had suffered minor injuries. Around 12:50 pm on Thursday, the Howrah-Amta local train was entering Maju railway station when suddenly passengers experienced a major jerk due to which they fell inside the coaches. Later it was found that three rakes of the train derailed. The information was passed to the senior SER officials. A rescue team was sent to the spot from Howrah.