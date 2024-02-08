Many feared dead, more than 30 injured as lorry overturns in North Dinajpur

Raiganj: Many people are feared dead and more than 30 are injured when a maize laden lorry overturned on National Highway 34 at Chowrasta More at Tungidighi in North Dinajpur at around 8pm on Wednesday.

Locals, police and Fire Brigade personnel pitched in to rescue the victims. The injured have been admitted to Raiganj Medical college & hospital.

In course of rescue operation, National Highway 34 at Tungidighi remained blockade for hours.

Kush Paul, the Pradhan of Altapur-2 Gram Panchayat said, ‘The maize laden lorry was moving at a high speed towards Raiganj. On the way the lorry collided with a pick-up van and over turned, crushing people waiting for the buses at Chowrasta More. We fear more than ten persons are still under the lorry. More than 30 are injured.’

Sana Akhtar, Superintendent of Police of Raiganj police district said, ‘Police and fire service men reached to the spot and started rescue work. The number of casualty and injured persons is yet to be known.’