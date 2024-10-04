Manu Bhaker to be felicitated by Sreebhumi Sporting Club today

Kolkata: Paris Olympics 2024 medallist Manu Bhaker will soak in the festive spirit of Durga Puja in Kolkata on Saturday. Manu who made history in the Paris Olympics will be felicitated by Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Lake Town, in presence of state Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose who patronises the Puja of Sreebhumi. “We are very proud that Manu Bhaker, the only Indian athlete who had won two medals in the same Olympics, has agreed to visit our pandal on Saturday. We will felicitate her for her success which has made the entire nation proud,” Bose who is the Club president said. In a video shared on behalf of the Club, Manu has expressed her thankfulness to Bose for inviting her to visit Sreebhumi Durga Puja. “Looking forward to seeing you all. Let us celebrate Matri Shakti together. Joy Ma Durga,” Manu said in the short video.

She will meet and motivate the women’s football team of Sreebhumi Sporting Club, inspiring young footballers with her achievements. The Olympian will visit the Puja pandal of Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee at Baruipur’s Padmapukur after Sreebhumi. Manu Bhaker clinched two medals at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win two medals at the same Games post-Independence.

She secured an individual bronze in the 10m air pistol event and teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win another bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event.