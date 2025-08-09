Man’s name falsely used as father of 2 B’deshis in voter list

Raiganj: A fresh controversy has emerged in Islampur in North Dinajpur district after an elderly resident, Sujanu Paul, lodged a complaint with the Islampur Police Station alleging that two Bangladeshi nationals falsely registered him as their father in official documents, including the voter list. The matter has triggered local discussions about loopholes in voter registration and the misuse of documents by illegal entrants.

According to the complaint, Sujanu Paul, a resident of Bijbari village under Matikunda-II Gram Panchayat in Islampur, discovered that his name had been falsely used as the father of Gopal Paul and Sagar Paul, though he has no relation with them.

Both individuals had reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh and managed to enroll in the Indian voter list using fake documentation. Sujanu Paul said: “They have no relation with me. They mentioned me as their father without my knowledge. People are criticising me. I’ve requested the police to remove their names from the list and help restore my dignity.”

In response, Jatin Paul, father of Gopal and Sagar Paul, admitted that his sons used Sujanu Paul’s documents to get a slot in the voter list when they arrived in India before 1998. He said: “We had a land-related dispute with Sujanu last year. This complaint is an act of revenge. We are already working to correct the voter details of my sons.” The father allegedly arrived later. Hirak Biswas, inspector in-charge of Islampur Police Station, confirmed that an investigation has been initiated based on Sujanu Paul’s complaint.