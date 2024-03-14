Man’s leg gets stuck in lift’s door

A man’s leg got stuck in the lift’s door at South 24-Parganas’ Administrative Building on Wednesday afternoon. The man was rescued after almost one-and-a-half hours by the Disaster Management Group

(DMG) personnel.

According to sources, the man identified as Sahabuddin Mollah of Champahati came to the Treasury Building of the South 24-Parganas District Magistrate’s office. While he was boarding the lift on the sixth floor, suddenly the lift door closed as a result of which his right leg got stuck between the floor and the lift.

Incidentally, the lift also started moving. However, the people inside the lift stopped it and they also got stuck inside. After a while, police along with DMG personnel arrived at the spot. The fire brigade

personnel also came. After almost one-and-a-half hours, Mollah was rescued and admitted to SSKM Hospital.

It is alleged that due to lack of maintenance, often incidents happen in the lift. Also, people forcefully board the lift beyond its capacity due to lack of surveillance.