Man’s body recovered in New Town

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the recovery of a man’s body from the Ram Mandir area in New Town near Eco Park on Thursday morning. According to sources, on Thursday morning, a few morning walkers spotted a man lying unconscious with his face on the ground on the banks of a canal in Ram Mandir area under the jurisdiction of Eco Park Police Station.



When some local residents tried to wake him up, they saw blood stains on his nose and mouth and immediately informed the police. Cops rushed the man to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. The police have registered an unnatural death case and started a probe. The investigators are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.