Man’s body found on footpath; one held

Kolkata: A youth was arrested from Joynagar in South 24-Parganas for the alleged murder of a 28-year-old man whose body was found on the footpath of Sarat Bose Road in Tollygunge area on Tuesday.

According to police, on Tuesday morning, a body was found lying on the footpath of Sarat Bose Road in front of Sudesh Bhavan.

During the probe, the deceased was identified as Somnath Chakraborty (28), of Maheshtala.

While checking the body during the inquest, multiple injuries, including a left elbow fracture and injury on the right ear lobe region, were spotted. While investigating, police reportedly came to know that the deceased was involved in begging. After registering a case against an unknown accused, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted a youth.

While gathering information about him, the police came to know that the suspect, identified as Raju Naskar of Joynagar, was also a beggar and used to beg in the same

area as Chakraborty.

After his address was found, cops conducted a raid at his residence at Ranarpara Kalibari area in Joynagar.

During which Naskar was arrested. Police claimed that the accused had confessed

to the crime.

He also told the cops about some old conflicts between him and the deceased, over which an altercation broke out, and Naskar killed Chakraborty.