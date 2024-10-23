Man’s body found inside roadside tea stall

Kolkata: Tension spread in Bhangar area after a man was found dead inside a roadside tea stall with his throat slit on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Jabbar Mollah (55) was the owner of that tea stall at Shaksa area

in Bhangar.

He used to sleep inside the shop every night. On Monday night he slept inside the shop like other days. On Tuesday morning, a few customers found the shop was closed. When they entered the shop, they found Mollah’s body. Immediately, his family members and police were informed.

Police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Mollah’s son reportedly claimed that not only his father’s throat was slit, but several other stab injuries were also seen on the body. Police have registered a murder case and started a probe. Cops are questioning his family members to find out whether Mollah had any personal enmity with anyone.