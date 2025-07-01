Manoj Pant gets 6-month extension as Bengal Chief Secretary

Kolkata: The Centre has approved a six-month extension for Manoj Kumar Pant, the current Chief Secretary of Bengal. Pant, a 1991 batch IAS officer, was appointed as the state Chief Secretary on August 31 last year.

A communique from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, department of Personnel and Training undersigned by Bhupinder Pal Singh, Under Secretary to Government of India addressed to the Principal Secretary to Bengal Chief Minister that reached Nabanna on Monday late afternoon stated that Pant’s service has been extended from July 1, 2025 till December 31, 2025 under Rule 16 (1) of AIS (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958. According to Nabanna sources, the Bengal government had sent a proposal seeking extension of service for Pant on June 28.

Pant had earlier served as the District Magistrate in troubled spots of Murshidabad and North 24-Parganas, both bordering Bangladesh.

Between 2009 and 2011, he served as private secretary to the late Pranab Mukherjee, when he was the Union Finance minister. He has also worked as senior adviser in the World Bank from 2011-2014.

Since taking over as the Chief Secretary, Pant has played a key role in dealing with the agitation of the junior doctors after last year’s rape and murder at the RG Kar Medical

College and Hospital, the teachers’ agitation following the Supreme Court verdict that sacked over 25,000 teaching and non-teaching staff and the Murshidabad riots. Mpost