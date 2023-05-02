Manishi Panchanan Barma Memorial bldg handed over to committee by SJDA

jalpaiguri: A few months ago, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee virtually inaugurated the Manishi Panchanan Barma Memorial Building.

On Tuesday, after a puja offering, the key to the building was handed over to the committee by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken the initiative to build a memorial building.

Two years ago, the SJDA started construction work of the two-story building on land owned by the Jalpaiguri municipality in the Raikat Para area of Jalpaiguri city.

The building was constructed at a cost of Rs 65 lakh and includes a guest room, an office, an auditorium, and

a library.