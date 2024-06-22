Manipur witnessing undeclared President’s Rule, says Congress

Imphal: Manipur Congress president Keisham Meghachandra on Friday alleged that the state is witnessing an “undeclared President’s Rule” and the people are confused if the power lies with the chief minister or not.



Neither Chief Minister N Biren Singh nor other ministers of the state are asked to attend meetings convened by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in matters related to Manipur, he claimed.

Meghachandra made the allegations while talking to reporters on the sidelines of the party’s protest against the “irregularities” in conducting the NEET and UGC-NET.

“The activities of the state (government) are hardly seen. What we are seeing is 99.9 per cent President’s rule activities. The Centre is not listening to the state government. We are witnessing an undeclared President’s Rule in the state.

He asked what is the point of having a double-engine government when people are confused about whether the power is held by the governor or the chief minister.

“According to an official statement, issues related to education, food, and health of the displaced persons living in relief camps were discussed at a meeting of Shah in Delhi. Those issues are all subject matters of the state,” Meghachandra said.

Ethnic violence between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hill-based Kukis since

May last year has led to the deaths of over 200 people, and rendered thousands of citizens homeless.

The Congress staged a sit-in at the party headquarters in Imphal against the alleged irregularities in the NEET 2024 and demanded fresh exams.

Congress Legislature Party leader O Ibobi Singh said, “The question paper leak and other irregularities seen in NEET is the most unfortunate as it concerns the future of our children who are the future of the nation.”.