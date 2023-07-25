Manipur violence: TMC women’s wing to embark on month-long stir from today

Kolkata: The women’s wing of Trinamool Congress has taken up a month-long agenda to articulate its protest against the Manipur issue.



Chandrima Bhattacharjee, senior women Trinamool Congress leader on Tuesday said that they are short of words to condemn the incidents that occurred in Manipur. The month-long protest movement was initiated by the South Kolkata Women Trinamool Congress committee and later it was picked by the district committee.

A directive has already been sent to all the district committee leaders saying that they have taken up the agenda in consultation with the state leaders. The protest rally will be started from the city on Wednesday. The rally will be initiated from Gariahat at 3 pm.

“The entire country is shocked to see the Manipur incident. Manipur has been on fire for the past three months. The Prime Minister has been silent. Our MPs have raised their protest both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We will now voice our protest against the Centre across Bengal,” Bhattacharjee said.

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee have already spoken against the incident of violence in Manipur.

Senior Trinamool leader Shashi Panja earlier slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur issue and demanded that the Centre should send fact-finding teams to Manipur. Panja had alleged that the Modi government did not take any steps to address Manipur. She said PM Modi was busy doing ‘Mann Ki Baat’, but he didn’t have time to do ‘Manipur Ki Baat’.

The PM should stand in parliament and detail the steps taken to address violence in Manipur. Why hasn’t the national commission for women & national human rights commission reached Manipur yet? Why are these commissions only active in non-NDA states? Panja had asked. She also demanded that the Centre should send a fact finding team to Manipur.