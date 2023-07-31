Manipur: Mamata challenges PM, says ‘if you can’t restore peace, let INDIA do so’

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday threw a challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said if he is incapable of restoring peace in Manipur, then he should assign the responsibility to INDIA.

While speaking on a motion condemning the violence in Manipur, Banerjee called for a statement from the Prime Minister on the situation and expressed her dismay at the lack of direct intervention in the north-eastern state’s affairs.

“If the Prime Minister is unable to restore peace in Manipur, then let us (INDIA) be allowed to do that. The Prime Minister should make a statement on Manipur. It is a matter of shame for the entire country that he (the PM) can go on foreign trips, but can’t go to Manipur even once. We condemn such inactive role of the Prime Minister,” Banerjee said.

She also urged the BJP to take a lesson from the state on the way it has brought peace in the Jangalmahal districts that had witnessed bloodshed in Maoist attacks during the erstwhile Left Front rule.

Banerjee reiterated that BJP will be defeated in the ensuing Lok Sabha election and INDIA will come to power at the Centre. She maintained that once INDIA comes at the helm of affairs in the country, then all the cases associated with the BJP leaders will be investigated.

She pointed out that the Bengal Assembly has been the torch-bearer in bringing a resolution condemning the ethnic violence in Manipur and hoped that the Assemblies of other states will also follow suit.

“We will stand by the people of Manipur at any cost and will save the ideal of the Indian Constitution. The politics of hatred should not be allowed to continue in Manipur,” she added.

Banerjee, during her speech, branded the BJP as anti-north eastern states, anti-peace and anti-humanity for their inaction in attempt of restoring peace in the north-eastern state.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari said: “The discussion is illegal as the matter is sub-judice and threatened to move Supreme Court against the Speaker’s decision to allow a discussion on Manipur.”

They staged a walkout after Banerjee lambasted the saffron party during her speech speaking in favour of the resolution that was read out by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

Speaker Biman Banerjee reiterated that the ruling party MLAs in the state had already visited Manipur and the Speaker has the legal right to allow such a discussion. He said if the BJP legislators had thought the motion to be illegal, then they should not have participated in the discussion regarding the motion.

“Your fellow party members are in the Lok Sabha and you should learn from them how to respect the Chair of the Speaker,” the Speaker added.