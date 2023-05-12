Manipur crisis: ‘Cost of ginger rises to Rs 275/kg in Alipurduar markets’

ALIPURDUAR: The ongoing Manipur crisis has affected the kitchens of North Bengal districts with price of ginger soaring. Over the past two weeks, the price of ginger has turned more than double.



During this time of the year, ginger prices would typically range from Rs 60 to Rs 70 per kg in the wholesale market. However, due to the recent unrest in Manipur, ginger prices have surged to Rs 200 to Rs 225 per kg marking a significant increase compared to previous years.

Arjun Das, a vegetable trader in Alipurduar district’s Baubazar market, stated: “Ginger is being purchased at Rs 250 per kg in the wholesale market and sold at Rs 275-300 per kg in the retail market.”

Subrata Sarkar, a prominent ginger importer in North Bengal, said: “There is a daily requirement of approximately 50 to 60 tonnes of ginger from Alipurduar to Cooch Behar, extending up to Malda. The majority of the ginger is sourced from the northeastern states and Bhutan. Ginger cultivation also takes place locally in North Bengal, but the highest quantity and quality of ginger production occur in hilly regions including Manipur and Meghalaya. That ginger fulfills the demand of the people in North Bengal.”

However the unrest in Manipur has caused inconvenience for them, and Meghalaya has also been affected. Transportation of ginger from that region has been disrupted, making it difficult for vehicles to travel smoothly.