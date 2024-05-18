Manipal Hosps announce brand integration of all AMRI units in city

Kolkata: Manipal Hospitals, the second-largest hospital chain in India, announced the successful brand integration of all AMRI units in Kolkata (Dhakuria, Mukundapur and Salt Lake), which were acquired in September 2023.

Starting from May 15, the service excellence at these facilities will be aligned with Manipal Hospitals’ standards, marking a significant milestone in healthcare transformation in East India, said a Press statement issued by the hospital groups. “This integration signifies a new era of healthcare excellence in the region, as Manipal Hospitals commits to on-board more full-time doctors and well-trained nurses. As part of the transition, several elements including Logo, Branding, Internal Signage, Façade will be replaced with Manipal Hospitals branding, reflecting a unified identity and commitment to quality care,” reads the press statement.

Dilip Jose, MD & CEO of Manipal Hospitals expressed his enthusiasm about the integration, stating: “This strategic integration marks a crucial step towards our goal of enhancing healthcare delivery in East India. By bringing together the expertise of Manipal Hospitals and the legacy of AMRI, we are committed to providing exceptional care to our patients.”

Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman of Manipal Hospitals, emphasised on the significance of this move, saying: “The integration of AMRI with Manipal Hospitals underscores our commitment to expanding access to high-quality healthcare across the country.

This collaboration is poised to enhance our ability to cater to patients in East India, minimizing the necessity for them to seek medical care in larger metropolitan areas.”