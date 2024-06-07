Manipal Hospitals celebrates World Environment Day

Kolkata: Manipal Hospitals celebrated World Environment Day 2024 by hosting a health check-up camp for tram and bus operators in collaboration with the West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC). These health camps will continue at various WBTC depots and workshops over the coming weeks.



The event was inaugurated by Anindya Mandal, Joint Managing Director, West Bengal Transport Corporation, who also flagged off an air-conditioned tram from the Esplanade tram control room, hosting India’s first-ever press conference on a tram. The tram journeyed through north Kolkata before returning to the Esplanade depot. Along with Mandal, senior WBTC officials and distinguished doctors from various units of Manipal Hospitals in Kolkata were present at the event. The panel of doctors included Dr. Debraj Jash (Pulmonologist), Dr. Sumanta Chatterjee (Cardiologist) and Dr. Asutosh Daga (Oncologist).

Mandal highlighted the significance of health awareness as approximately 30 tram operators had their health parameters assessed on Wednesday. Upon the conclusion of all camps, Manipal Hospitals will submit a detailed ‘State of Health’ report to WBTC, offering crucial insights into the health status of the city’s tram and bus operators.