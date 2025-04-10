Manipal Hosp Dhakuria asked to pay Rs 50K compensation

Kolkata: The West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission (WBCERC) on Wednesday directed Manipal Hospital Dhakuria to pay a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the family members of a patient for its alleged negligence.

The patient had suffered a cerebral shock in the night and sought an urgent appointment of a neuro surgeon at Manipal Hospital Mukundapur. An appointment was fixed and the patient consulted a doctor who advised a medical admission and also a CT brain on the patient at Manipal Hospital Dhakuria. The patient’s family members then rushed to the Manipal Hospital Dhakuria where the patient was allegedly kept untreated for 5 hours. The assistant of the doctor who saw the patient at Mukundapur communicated to Dhakuria hospital that a patient would take admission. As the patient party received the report of the diagnostic test, they were eager to consult the doctor they had consulted in the other hospital of the same group.

The Manipal Hospital Dhakuria urged the patient to consult another doctor. Finally, when the patient’s family members told Manipal Hospital Dhakuria that they would admit the patient under the West Bengal Health Scheme, the hospital denied the admission saying that they did not have any bed for the state health scheme. The patient was later given admission at the Manipal Mukundapur. The WBCERC found negligence on the part of the Manipal Hospital Dhakuria and therefore asked to pay the compensation.

Meanwhile, the Green View Clinic, a nursing home in Howrah’s Sankrail, that did not release a patient for more than a month because of non-payment of bills, finally discharged the patient on Wednesday evening after the WBCERC had asked the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMoH) in the district and police superintendent to intervene into the matter.

The WBCERC also asked the nursing home to make necessary arrangements so that the patient’s bill can be tagged with Swasthya Sathi. The commission also directed the CMoH Howrah to keep a tab on the nursing home.