Manikchak youth’s death: Villagers demand exemplary punishment

Malda: Tension gripped Sahabnagar in Manikchak of Malda district on Thursday after residents staged a massive road blockade demanding stringent punishment for those accused in the beating death of a youth.

The protesters placed the body of the deceased, identified as Sheikh Sohel (17), on the Malda–Manikchak state highway near Dharampur Stand and set tyres on fire, disrupting traffic for hours. They raised slogans demanding the immediate arrest of all those allegedly involved and calling for exemplary punishment, including capital punishment.

The incident stems from a dispute that reportedly began on Sunday in the Sahabnagar area under Manikchak Police Station. According to family members, Sohel confronted his friend Amraj after learning that a fake Facebook account had been created using his photograph. “He only went to ask him to delete the fake ID. He never imagined it would cost him his life,” alleged Rima Bibi, aunt of the deceased.

The confrontation allegedly escalated into a violent assault. Sohel was reportedly beaten with sticks and bamboo poles. Family members have accused Amraj, his father Sheikh Fijur, and other relatives of carrying out the attack. Critically injured, Sohel was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

As his body reached the village on Thursday morning, angry villagers gathered in large numbers. “We want justice. All the accused must be arrested including the absconding Sheikh Fijur immediately and given the strictest punishment,” said Imam, brother of the deceased. Police later reached the spot to pacify the mob and assured that a thorough investigation

was underway.