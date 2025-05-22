Manikchak migrant worker dies in Vizag

Malda: A wave of grief swept through Enayetpur Noada in Manikchak block, Malda, after the untimely death of a 35-year-old migrant worker, Sanjit Chowdhury.

Driven by poverty and the need to support his family, Sanjit had recently travelled to Visakhapatnam to work as a construction labourer.

According to sources, Sanjit had been in Visakhapatnam for only 10 to 12 days.

On Sunday, after returning from work, he was washing his face when he suddenly collapsed.

His co-workers rushed him to a nearby hospital, but he passed away on Monday while undergoing treatment.

The news of his death left the village in shock. Sanjit leaves behind his elderly parents, wife Mamoni Chowdhury (25) and two minor children. The family, now devastated, is struggling to cope with the loss. His parents and young wife are shattered, with no clear path ahead.

Gour Chandra Mondal, General Secretary of the South Malda BJP, expressed strong criticism of the state government over the recurring deaths of migrant workers.

Ashis Kundu, TMC spokesperson, expressed his concern and stated: “The Central government has stopped 100 days’ work in Bengal and the poor have to go in search of jobs.”