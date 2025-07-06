Manikchak: Family refuses to cremate teen’s body; alleges foul play, demands investigation

Malda: Tension prevails in Kedartola of Hiranandapur, under Manikchak block of Malda, after the mysterious death of a class eight student at a private school hostel. The deceased, Srikanta Mondal (13), was found dead late Wednesday night inside the hostel room. While the school authorities claimed he died by suicide, the family alleges foul play.

Srikanta’s family has refused to perform the last rites even four days after receiving the body post-autopsy. They have preserved the body with ice at their home, demanding a proper investigation and immediate arrest

of the accused. “We will not cremate my son until we get justice. We want a second post-mortem if there is any discrepancy in the report. We want the culprit behind bars,” said Prem Kumar Mondal, the grieving father of the deceased.

According to the family, Srikanta was subjected to physical abuse in the hostel. They allege that the torture either drove him to suicide or he was murdered and then hanged to make it appear so.

Despite filing a written complaint at Manikchak Police Station on Friday night against the owner of the private educational institute, Sajir Hossain, no arrests have been made so far. Locals and human rights groups have begun voicing concern over the police inaction. “Why hasn’t there been a single arrest in four days? A minor has died under suspicious circumstances,” said a local resident.

The incident has triggered outrage in the area, with many demanding accountability from the school management and a thorough, impartial probe from law enforcement.