Manik Bhattacharya sent to judicial custody till May 18

KOLKATA: The court on Tuesday ordered Manik Bhattacharya, who was arrested in recruitment corruption, to be remanded in judicial custody till May 18.

Bhattacharya, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was produced in the city sessions court on Tuesday. There, the ED opposed the bail citing Manik as 'highly influential'. After the hearing, the judge ordered him to be remanded in jail until May 18. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal was sent to Tihar jail till April 3 in connection to the cattle-smuggling case. Moreover, another prime suspect in the cattle-smuggling case Enamul Haque was also given a jail sentence.