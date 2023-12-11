‘Manik Bhattacharya not appointed to principal’s post as per rules’

Kolkata: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday filed an affidavit in Calcutta High Court stating that Manik Bhattacharya, the former principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, was not appointed to the post as per rules.



The UGC report stated that for a person to become the principal of a college, at least 55 per cent marks on post-graduate level, PhD or equivalent qualification and 15 years of higher education teaching experience is a prerequisite. It was alleged that Bhattacharya became the principal without having these qualifications.

The Single Bench judge had earlier ordered Bhattacharya, who is also the former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), to return the entire salary he once drew as the former principal of the college. The charges against Bhattacharya were that he assumed the chair of the principal by violating the UGC norms. The case was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. According to a news agency, the judge will make his observations on the affidavit filed by the UGC in the next hearing, which is likely to take place when the High Court reopens

after the holidays.

Bhattacharya was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the recruitment corruption case. He is currently in judicial custody.