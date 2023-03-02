Manik Bhattacharya moves division bench challenging property seizure order

: Manik Bhattacharya, the former chairman of the West Bengal Board of Primary Education moved the division bench of the Calcutta High Court challenging Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay’s order where he directed the Enforcement Directorate to seize all properties of Bhattacharya.

The division bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya may hear Bhattachary’s plea in the next week. Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay in his order on Monday said that the properties of Bhattacharya in India and abroad will be confiscated within a month. Bhattacharya flouted an order, issued by Justice Gangopadhyay on January 21, to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh for not providing a TET candidate of 2016 with details of her marks. The judge had ordered Bhattacharya to pay the fine to the candidate by February 27. As Bhattacharya did not pay the fine by the deadline the justice Gangopadhyay asked the ED to seize his “moveable and immovable properties within India and elsewhere in the world” within a month.